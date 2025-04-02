WEATHER ALERT DAYS: From winds, to severe weather and then flooding

WEATHER ALERT DAYS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
It's officially time to get into a severe weather and active weather mindset. Know your severe weather plan, especially in the case of a tornado warning. Here's what I'll break down for you:
- Latest SPC Outlooks
- Timing of severe storms
- Wind advisory for Wednesday
- Flooding threat
SPC OUTLOOKS
The Storm Prediction Center continues to put the majority of our area in an ENHANCED RISK of severe storms. The SPC has added a MODERATE risk (level 4 of 5 on the scale) to portions of southeast Indiana too. This means that severe weather is still likely late tonight. Damaging wind gusts are a high concern and so are larger tornadoes to the west in the moderate risk area. The tornado risk does continue into the enhanced area too. Furthermore, large hail cannot be ruled out.
The SPC has our area in a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms on Thursday. This will be for storm activity that redevelops Thursday afternoon and evening. This includes the chance for damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail.
TIMING
The big thing to break down is when this severe weather arrives. Unfortunately, this is an overnight event when many of you will be sleeping. Make sure you have a way to get severe weather alerts. A weather radio is a tried and true option. Or have a severe weather app on your phone. Know your severe weather plan before you go to bed.
Showers and storms will be arriving in southeast Indiana around 9-10 p.m. The line will then move toward the Cincinnati metro area and the heart of the Tri-State between 10 p.m. to midnight. This is when we'll see most of our severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. The line of storms will continue pushing east of I-75 between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., still producing severe storms. The threat of severe weather will end before the morning drive.
Additional rounds of showers and storms will be passing through our area on Thursday. It's later in the afternoon and evening that storms gain strength and turn severe again. This activity won't be as strong as what we see tonight, but it still needs to be monitored closely from 5 p.m. to midnight.
WIND
The NWS has issued a WIND ADVISORY for Thursday's forecast. This will be in effect from 10 a.m. to midnight. Winds will increase from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 50 mph.
FLOODING
The Tri-State is under a FLOOD WATCH starting this evening through Sunday morning. 4-8 inches of rainfall is possible. Expect to see creeks, streams, and rivers rising, some potentially quickly. Flash flooding cannot be ruled out at times too. Stay weather aware if you live along those waterways and be ready to reach higher ground.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Warmer, winds increase
Low: 49
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy and very windy
Isolated morning rain, late evening storms likely
High: 78
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Severe storms likely
Heavy rain likely
Low: 59
THURSDAY
Rounds of showers and storms
Strong to severe storms later in the day
High: 68
THURSDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers
Overcast
Low: 53
