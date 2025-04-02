WEATHER ALERT DAYS: From winds, to severe weather and then flooding

WEATHER ALERT DAYS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY

It's officially time to get into a severe weather and active weather mindset. Know your severe weather plan, especially in the case of a tornado warning. Here's what I'll break down for you:



Latest SPC Outlooks

Timing of severe storms

Wind advisory for Wednesday

Flooding threat

SPC OUTLOOKS

The Storm Prediction Center continues to put the majority of our area in an ENHANCED RISK of severe storms. The SPC has added a MODERATE risk (level 4 of 5 on the scale) to portions of southeast Indiana too. This means that severe weather is still likely late tonight. Damaging wind gusts are a high concern and so are larger tornadoes to the west in the moderate risk area. The tornado risk does continue into the enhanced area too. Furthermore, large hail cannot be ruled out.

WCPO SPC Outlook Wednesday



The SPC has our area in a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms on Thursday. This will be for storm activity that redevelops Thursday afternoon and evening. This includes the chance for damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail.

WCPO Thursday SPC Outlook



TIMING

The big thing to break down is when this severe weather arrives. Unfortunately, this is an overnight event when many of you will be sleeping. Make sure you have a way to get severe weather alerts. A weather radio is a tried and true option. Or have a severe weather app on your phone. Know your severe weather plan before you go to bed.

Showers and storms will be arriving in southeast Indiana around 9-10 p.m. The line will then move toward the Cincinnati metro area and the heart of the Tri-State between 10 p.m. to midnight. This is when we'll see most of our severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. The line of storms will continue pushing east of I-75 between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., still producing severe storms. The threat of severe weather will end before the morning drive.

Additional rounds of showers and storms will be passing through our area on Thursday. It's later in the afternoon and evening that storms gain strength and turn severe again. This activity won't be as strong as what we see tonight, but it still needs to be monitored closely from 5 p.m. to midnight.

WCPO 10 p.m. radar



WCPO 1 a.m. Radar



WIND

The NWS has issued a WIND ADVISORY for Thursday's forecast. This will be in effect from 10 a.m. to midnight. Winds will increase from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 50 mph.

WCPO Wind Advisory



FLOODING

The Tri-State is under a FLOOD WATCH starting this evening through Sunday morning. 4-8 inches of rainfall is possible. Expect to see creeks, streams, and rivers rising, some potentially quickly. Flash flooding cannot be ruled out at times too. Stay weather aware if you live along those waterways and be ready to reach higher ground.

WCPO Flood Watch



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Warmer, winds increase

Low: 49

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy and very windy

Isolated morning rain, late evening storms likely

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Severe storms likely

Heavy rain likely

Low: 59

THURSDAY

Rounds of showers and storms

Strong to severe storms later in the day

High: 68

THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Overcast

Low: 53

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

