Meet KJ Jacobs, he is taking the wheel as the new Traffic Anchor/Meteorologist at WCPO 9 in Cincinnati.

Wake up with KJ on Good Morning Tri-State with up-to-the-minute traffic reports and forecasts.

KJ will search for solutions to keep you out of a traffic jam and alternate ways to get you there on time.Native to the Carolinas, KJ brings weather and traffic experience to Cincinnati after stints in Charlotte, Norfolk, and Myrtle Beach.

Not just your average meteorologist, KJ's innovative segments like "Weather IQ" and "KJ’s Kids" have not only educated viewers but also earned him accolades like the 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow award.

When KJ isn't helping you plan your day, he is hitting the gym, playing pickleball, or cheering on his favorite college basketball teams.

KJ is looking forward to volunteering with the Spelling Bee. Get ready to tune in for traffic and weather updates that are as informative as they are entertaining - because with KJ, there is a way forward.

