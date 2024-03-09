Watch Now
Solar eclipse forecast: History is not on our side

History shows cloudy skies usually dominate the sky April 8
A total solar eclipse will pass through a portion of the Tri-State on Monday, April 8th. This is an event that many schools are closing for and people plan to view. But where can you get the longest view of the eclipse? And will the weather cooperate?
How to see the total solar eclipse this spring
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 09, 2024
CINCINNATI — We are officially less than a month away from the April 8 solar eclipse!

The big question on our weather team's mind: Will we even be able to see it, or will it be cloudy? We can look at the historical data to give us an idea of what to expect this far out.

We all know the saying, "April Showers bring May flowers." Right off the bat we know April already has several days of rain, but what about cloud cover? Which will be the deciding factor if we get to fully experience the Solar Eclipse.

The National Weather Service put out the historical data for our area, and it doesn't look great. Over the recorded history, April 8 has a 60% to 80% of being cloudy in the Cincinnati area. Those odds worsen the further north you go.

Eclipse

We also have to take in account we are in an El Nino. We look at that more specific map and the odds decrease even more but only slightly.

Eclipse

This of course doesn't mean (yet) we won't get lucky and see sunny skies on April 8. Over the last 15 years specifically we have seen 3 sunny afternoons in Cincinnati. The latest such afternoon being in 2020.

NWS
Eclipse

Bottom line: keep your fingers crossed as we get closer to the big day. The 9 First Warning Weather Team will be tracking this closely as we get closer to April 8.

