Latest projections have a more active Atlantic hurricane season

CINCINNATI — Colorado State University issued another 2023 Atlantic hurricane forecast and they now expect a more active hurricane season.

These projections are released every month and tend to change quite a bit each time. So while they are important to monitor for general trends, don't think of it as a precise forecast.

The first projections that came out earlier in the year were taking El Niño into effect. Historically, an El Niño would limit our hurricane season and it tends to be on the mild side as ocean temperatures in the Atlantic are usually cooler. However, even with that in effect, we are seeing historically hot temperatures around the globe and specifically in the Atlantic Ocean.

If you've been keeping track, we are already three named storms into the season with the earliest ever subtropical storm happening in January. Tropical Storms Arlene, Bret and Cindy all developed in June. Due to the increased activity and continued warming of the Atlantic Ocean, CSU promptly updated their predictions. They now estimate a total of 18 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes (category 3+).

On average we get 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.