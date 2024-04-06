A much warmer Saturday with sunshine, rain arrives Sunday

We're still under a Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. Temperatures this morning are in the low 30s with clear skies. Some folks will wake up to some frost.

Today is the start of our warming trend! Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs near seasonal in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, will be another cool night with lows in the 30s again. There is the potential for another advisory or warning tonight due to the cooler temperatures.

The average for this time of the year is 62. We'll be just above that on Sunday. We'll start off with clear skies, but clouds increase by the afternoon. The first bit of rain arrives after 1 p.m. There is a moment for a brief break until about 5 p.m. when a few more showers move in. The heaviest rain and potential for thunderstorms arrives after 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Monday's forecast for the Solar Eclipse is looking a lot better! As of now, there is the potential for partly cloudy skies. Monday will start off mostly cloudy, but some weather models are pushing those clouds out by early afternoon. Fingers crossed!

