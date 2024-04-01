Eclipse track April 8: Will we be able to see the solar eclipse? A look at the cloud forecast

CINCINNATI — The total solar eclipse is a must see phenomenon! But in order to see it, we will need Mother Nature to cooperate, and right now she is proving to be a little difficult.

As a forewarning, this forecast will likely change between now and Monday, April 8. This is just a preliminary look ahead at what the current projections.

For Cincinnati, that partial eclipse begins at 1:52:11 p.m., when you can view the moon blocking the sun through solar glasses or other approved viewing means such as a telescope with a solar filter. This will last around two and a half hours until just a few minutes of totality, when the entire area inside the below track will become dark in a total solar eclipse. How long darkness lasts depends on where you are inside of the below path, but it won't last longer than four minutes no matter where you are.

How long the total solar eclipse lasts in Tri-State towns

So let's jump into the forecast.

The latest longer range weather models are not doing us any favors for Monday afternoon. Both the American (GFS) model and the European (ECMWF) models are showing the chance for scattered showers in the area for Monday afternoon and evening.

They also show cloud cover building into the afternoon as well. This also will be the case near Indianapolis, which is a popular eclipse destination. Watch the video on the top of this story for more about how the forecast is shaping up, including a futurecast look at rainfall and cloud cover.

Come back to this story each day between now and April 8 to get the latest update on the forecast.