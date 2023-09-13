'We have got to find a win-win:' If deal isn't reached Thursday, United Auto Workers union members will strike

EVENDALE, Ohio — A looming strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union could mean that more than 140,000 people will walk off the job. The strike could have a multi-billion dollar impact on our nation's economy.

On Wednesday Tri-State UAW members staged a march in solidarity at the union headquarters in Evendale.

"I woke my wife up and said 'I'm gonna go down and just be there just to see they can have my support,'" said Mike Owens, retired auto worker, who was employed at the Ford Sharonville Transmission Plant for nearly 50 years.

Members of UAW 863, who work at the plant, say the march was about standing with those negotiating for better pay, but they're prepared to hit the picket lines with their fellow union members across the country if an agreement isn't reached by Thursday night.

"I think it's time to get some of the stuff that we gave up back," said Danny Powers, assembly line leader at the Ford Sharonville Transmission Plant for nearly 24 years. "It's no fun for anybody you know, we don't want to go on strike, but you know like I said it's been a while we deserve a little piece of the pie."

Here's what the UAW is fighting for

Pay is at the top of the list. They say they didn't push for more money in the wake of the financial crash in 2008 but since the auto industry has recovered, they feel it's time they reap some of the benefits.

They want an immediate 20% raise, then four additional raises of 5% each. They also want pension and inflation adjustments along with job protections and benefits that would limit the use of lower-paid temporary workers and forced overtime.

Local UAW 863 President Tod Turner says with record profits from the company, it's time for record contracts as well.

"Labor across the country is starting to stand up and try to get some of these concessions," Turner said. "We're looking for cost of living, we're looking to end tiers, we're looking for a strong contract and to get back some of the wages that we've given up."

The automakers have largely rejected the union's demands. Ford's president says the workers are being paid far better than those at Tesla and foreign automakers.

"Ford Motor Company's made billions of dollars in profits over the years. Our members are just asking for a portion of that," said Turner. "We want to get our fair share. We're the ones who wake up early every day, go in there, get our hands dirty and make a good product they sell at a good price. They're making a ton of money. It's time for them to acknowledge that and give us what we're owed."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he's hopeful that a deal can be reached Thursday to avoid the strike.

"Ford is an incredible employer in Kentucky... GM has a plant down in Bowling Greene. UAW are thousands of our families here in Kentucky that deserve good wages. We have got to find a win-win here. Kentucky needs a strong Ford and a strong UAW," Beshear said.