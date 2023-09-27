What is a Wawa? Inside look at the convenience store and gas station opening up multiple stores in Tri-State

CINCINNATI — With more than 1,000 stores nationwide, Wawa is now making its way to the Midwest.

The family-owned chain of convenience stores and gas stations is set to open more than a dozen stores in the Tri-State.

While there's been plenty of buzz surrounding the upcoming Wawa locations, it begs the question: what exactly is Wawa?

To boil it down: Wawa isn't just soda machines and hot dogs on a roller. The convenience store has tons of freshly-made food options, sustainably-sourced coffee and more.

Wawa Wawa is set to open more than a dozen locations in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

According to its website, Wawa is a "privately held, family-owned company with 200+ years in American business." The company began in New Jersey in 1803 with its first market opening in 1964. Now, Wawa has a huge following on the east coast with multiple locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

News of Wawa making its way to the Tri-State first broke in December 2022 when the chain announced its plans to launch its first stores in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

While Wawa stores include gas stations, they are much more. It's similar to how Buc-ee's is much more than a gas station, but Wawa specializes more in food while Buc-ee's, which has massive stores compared to Wawa, also sells merchandise, decor and more.

Wawa Wawa, which is locating multiple locations in the Midwest, offers gas, food, coffee, groceries and more.

Wawa is a one-stop shopping adventure for gas, coffee, food and groceries.

Wawa has coffee options galore with hot and iced coffee, lattes, cold brew and more. Customers can even buy ground coffee, Wawa K-cups and bulk coffee to-go.

Wawa

In terms of food, Wawa's online menu gets it right, saying "We hope you're hungry."

Wawa offers everything from breakfast sandwiches and burritos to hoagies, pizza and freshly-made salads. The store also has fresh-baked pastries and snacks as well as pre-packaged drinks and snacks similar to the every-day gas station.

Wawa

On top of Wawa's food options, it's also a great place to get essential or quick groceries like bread, eggs, toilet paper, ice and more.

It's been known that there were Wawa locations planned for Liberty Township, Union Township and Colerain Township.

The company on Wednesday released the full list of Wawa locations coming to Ohio that are currently under contract:

Butler County:



Dixie Highway & Symmes Road

Cincinnati Dayton Road & Liberty Way

Dixie & Mack Road

Highway 4 & Tylersville Road

Highway 4 & Liberty-Fairfield Road

Clermont County:



State Route 32 & Mt. Carmel Tobasco

Clinton County:



Highway 73 & State Route 380

Greene County:



Dayton-Yellow Springs Road & Park Hills Drive

Broad Street & Spangler Road

Hamilton County:



Springfield Pike & Glensprings Drive

125 & Elstun Road

Colerain Road & Struble Road

Miami County:



S County Road 25A & W Kessler Cowlesville Road

Warren County:



Fields-Ertel & Wilkens

Highway 48 & Kingsview Drive

Kings Mills Road & Courseview Drive

At this time, it's unclear if any Wawa stores will be opening in southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky. All of the Ohio Wawa locations are expected to launch sometime after 2025.