Wawa plans to open gas station in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Wawa gas station is coming to Liberty Township.

The township's board of trustees approved on Feb. 7 plans for Unicorp National Developments, Inc. to build a Wawa gas station at 7160-7198 Cincinnati Dayton Road, near Skyline Chili and The Donut Dude.

Civil engineer John Bayer with Mason consulting firm Bayer Becker said the Wawa will replace an existing car wash and former fuel station. This is the first gas station Wawa has brought forward for approval in Ohio. Robert Grassman, who spoke on behalf of Wawa, said they plan to open a cluster of gas stations in Ohio in 2025.

In December 2022, Wawa announced plans to expand to Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana after saying it had received "thousands of requests over the years." The company also said it would begin opening stores in Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia.

"These markets are the perfect places for Wawa to expand based on their strong business communities, their family-like atmosphere, and the confidence that our unique offer and amazing associates will be welcomed by these communities," Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said. "We look forward to bringing our freshly prepared food, specialty beverages, fuel, and convenience services to these new areas all while creating new jobs and meaningful community support."

In addition to its gas pumps, Wawa is known for food and beverage options like its custom-made hoagies and specialty drinks. The company currently operates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C.

