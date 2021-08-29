Hamilton West Side takes on Michigan in the Little League World Series finale

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. — They made it! Friends, family and fans are getting ready to cheer on Hamilton West Side as they take on Michigan in the final game of the Little League World Series.

Hamilton West Side defeated South Dakota Saturday to advance to the finals.

You can watch the game at 3 p.m. on WCPO.

OH-IO!



Parents and fans of Hamilton’s West Side #LLWS team are taking over a pizza place here in Williamsport, PA. They’re about to drive over to the stadium.



“Why not us,” one parent says.



Why not Hamilton? No matter win or lose—theyve made the Tri-State proud. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/ajuaWMr5jx — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) August 29, 2021

Hamilton (West Side) has been to the Little League World Series four times prior to this year, but has never won more than one game in South Williamsport, Penn.