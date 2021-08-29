Watch
Hamilton West Side takes on Michigan in the Little League World Series finale

'Why not us?'
WCPO
Posted at 1:41 PM, Aug 29, 2021
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. — They made it! Friends, family and fans are getting ready to cheer on Hamilton West Side as they take on Michigan in the final game of the Little League World Series.

Hamilton West Side defeated South Dakota Saturday to advance to the finals.

You can watch the game at 3 p.m. on WCPO.

Hamilton (West Side) has been to the Little League World Series four times prior to this year, but has never won more than one game in South Williamsport, Penn.

