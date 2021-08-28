Watch
Hamilton West Side advances to Little League World Series finals

The West Side Little League All Stars beat Tuscarawas County on Wednesday in Ironton to win the state tournament. West Side advances to the Great Lakes Regional tournament beginning Aug. 8 in Whitestown, Ind.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. — Hamilton West Side will advance to the final game of the Little League World Series after defeating South Dakota 5-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Hamilton (West Side) has been to the Little League World Series four times prior to this year, but has never won more than one game in South Williamsport, Penn.

They'll play the winner of today's 3:30 game between Michigan and Hawaii. That game will air Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on WCPO.

You can watch the final game of the series on Sunday at 3 p.m. on WCPO.

