Hamilton West Side advances to Little League World Series finals

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. — Hamilton West Side will advance to the final game of the Little League World Series after defeating South Dakota 5-2 on Saturday afternoon.

HAMILTON OHIO IS GOING TO LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP!!!



I’ll have reaction from folks here in Williamsport on @WCPO at 6!



Wow. — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) August 28, 2021

One of the Hamilton West Side dads just came up to us, “Can you believe it?”



Win or lose… these Comeback Kids are ambassadors of Hamilton, and the Tri-State.



Bring home the win, boys! @WCPO — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) August 28, 2021

Tune in to @WCPO RIGHT NOW to catch the last three outs of the #LLWS game. Hamilton is 3 outs away from heading to the World Series championship.



LET’S GO!!! — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) August 28, 2021

Hamilton is two innings away from a trip to the #LLWS championship. Come on, Comeback Kids! Hold the lead. @WCPO — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) August 28, 2021

Announced attendance for today’s game: 728. Smaller than usual due to COVID, but man… the ones that are here are LOUD! @WCPO — Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) August 28, 2021

Hamilton (West Side) has been to the Little League World Series four times prior to this year, but has never won more than one game in South Williamsport, Penn.

They'll play the winner of today's 3:30 game between Michigan and Hawaii. That game will air Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on WCPO.

You can watch the final game of the series on Sunday at 3 p.m. on WCPO.