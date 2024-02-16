Vampire Weekend to perform at the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park in 2024

CINCINNATI — Vampire Weekend is hitting the road for a massive new tour — including a stop in Cincinnati.

The band, who rose to fame in the 2000s alternative music scene, announced a 39-date tour Friday to support its first new music in five years.

Vampire Weekend will be performing at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park on Friday, Sept. 20. Cults, an indie-rock band from New York City, will be opening for the band.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets here.

Citi card members will have presale access beginning Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. Citi card members can click here to purchase tickets.

The "Diane Young" singers announced their new album, "Only God Was Above Us," last week, which comes out April 5.

Alongside the tour announcement, the band — which is currently made up of Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson — also released two new singles, "Capricorn" and "Gen-X Cops."

Vampire Weekend last released music in 2019 with its fourth studio album, "Father of the Bride." The album was the band's first without former member Rostam Batmanglij, and contained features from Steve Lacy and HAIM's Danielle Haim.

