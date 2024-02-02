Luke Bryan to bring his 'Mind of a Country Boy Tour' to the Riverbend stage this summer

CINCINNATI — Grab your cowboy boots and hats because Luke Bryan is coming to Cincinnati this summer.

The "Country Girl" singer is coming to Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, July 13 for his "Mind of A Country Boy Tour."

Bryan is hitting the Queen City with support from Alana Springsteen, Larry Fleet and Dillon Carmichael.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Y’all ready? @lukebryan is heading to Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, July 13 for the Mind of a Country Boy Tour 2024 with special guests @springteensa, @larryfleet and @dilloncmusic! Tickets go on sale Friday 2/9 (10am). Info ➜ https://t.co/F0sLD44Wqj pic.twitter.com/6ogZuUQcg2 — Riverbend Music Center (@riverbendpnc) February 2, 2024

The tour is aptly titled after a song on the "American Idol" judge's upcoming album release.

Ticket presale beginning for Bryan's fan club members on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. Citi card members have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. For details on the Citi presale, click here.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9. You can click here to purchase tickets.

Luke Bryan is the latest of a number of big-name artists coming to Riverbend this summer, including Janet Jackson and Nelly, Red Hot Chili Peppers, New Kids on the Block and Paul Abdul and more.

