Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal A&ELocal Events

Actions

Luke Bryan to bring his 'Mind of a Country Boy Tour' to the Riverbend stage this summer

Country star Luke Bryan performs at Great American Ball Park
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jennifer Denham
Country star Luke Bryan brought his "What Makes You Country" tour to Great American Ball Park on June 16, 2018, along with Morgan Wallen, Jon Pardi and Sam Hunt.
Country star Luke Bryan performs at Great American Ball Park
Posted at 2:26 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 14:26:59-05

CINCINNATI — Grab your cowboy boots and hats because Luke Bryan is coming to Cincinnati this summer.

The "Country Girl" singer is coming to Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, July 13 for his "Mind of A Country Boy Tour."

Bryan is hitting the Queen City with support from Alana Springsteen, Larry Fleet and Dillon Carmichael.

The tour is aptly titled after a song on the "American Idol" judge's upcoming album release.

Ticket presale beginning for Bryan's fan club members on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. Citi card members have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. For details on the Citi presale, click here.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9. You can click here to purchase tickets.

Luke Bryan is the latest of a number of big-name artists coming to Riverbend this summer, including Janet Jackson and Nelly, Red Hot Chili Peppers, New Kids on the Block and Paul Abdul and more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.