R&B group Boyz II Men coming to Cincinnati this summer

CINCINNATI — Motownphilly's back (in the Queen City) again. R&B stars Boyz II Men will make a stop in Cincinnati this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning group comprised of Philadelphia natives Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman will perform on the outdoor stage at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Saturday, June 22. It's only the second event scheduled for Hard Rock's outdoor stage this summer.

In the 90s, the popular then-quartet saw international success with its singles "Motownphilly" and "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye." Their hit "One Sweet Day" with Mariah Carey sat at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks. Their songs "End of the Road" and "I'll Make Love to You" also sat in the top spot.

Boyz II Men will stop at Hard Rock Cincinnati one day after headlining the Legacy Fest Concert in Indianapolis on Friday, June 21.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the public on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. An official fan presale and Hard Rock Cincinnati presale take place earlier. Concertgoers must be 21 or older.