Grammy winner Coco Jones joins 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival lineup

CINCINNATI — A Grammy Award-winning artist is ready to "Let It Shine" at Paycor Stadium this summer.

R&B artist Coco Jones has been added to the Cincinnati Music Festival's Saturday lineup, joining New Edition, SWV and Stokley on July 27.

The Nashville native started her career acting on Disney Channel before signing with Def Jam Recordings in 2022. Jones was nominated for five Grammy Awards in 2024, including Best New Artist. She won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance for her first single, "ICU."

In addition to the Grammys, Jones has been honored at the BET Awards and with an NAACP Image Award.

Cincinnati Music Festival's lineup for July 26 also includes Maxwell, Ne-Yo and Golden Globe Award nominee Fantasia. A Tribute to Hip Hop Music at Andrew. J. Brady Center on July 25 will feature performances from MC Lyte, EPMD and more.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now through the festival's office; fans can contact them at 513-924-0900, or buy them online via Ticketmaster. Click here for more information.