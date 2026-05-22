Northbound I-75 to be closed through Lockland Split next weekend for pavement repairs

CINCINNATI — All northbound lanes of I-75 will be closed through the Lockland split next weekend for planned pavement repairs, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.

The full closure will last between the Galbraith Road/SR-126 and Shepherd Lane exits from 11 p.m. Friday, May 29, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 1. However, the left lane of traffic will be closed just north of the Paddock Road entrance ramp beginning at 9 p.m. that Friday, as will the I-75 entrance ramp from Galbraith Road/SR-126 and the eastbound S.R. 126 ramp to Reading Road.

Traffic that weekend will shift to the SR-126 (Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway) exit and be detoured to eastbound SR-126, northbound I-71 and westbound I-275. All ramps will be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, while all lanes of I-75 will be reopened by 6 a.m.

The resurfacing is part of a larger rehabilitation project for the bridge that carries I-75 over Mill Creek, a railroad and multiple roads in the Arlington Heights, Reading and Lockland areas. ODOT said the project includes repairing bending cracks occurring in the bridge's structural steel, painting under the expansion joints and other minor repairs.

Next weeke's closure was originally planned for the weekend of May 15, but officials canceled it due to weather.

All work on the project is scheduled to be completed by the fall.