LIST: Multiple Tri-State counties declare snow emergencies, travel advisories

CINCINNATI — As snow continues to fall across the Tri-State, multiple counties have declared emergencies or travel advisories due to difficult road conditions.

What's a snow emergency? It is a warning system to alert residents that bad weather could make it unsafe to travel. In Kentucky and Ohio, communities can issue Level 1, 2 or 3 snow emergencies that detail just how bad the roads are. In Indiana, those same emergencies are described by color: yellow, orange or red.

The following counties are under a Level 1/yellow snow emergency:



Brown County, OH

Butler County, OH

Hamilton County, OH

Drivers in these counties are asked to travel only when needed.

The following county is under a Level 2/orange snow emergency:



Dearborn County, IN

Drivers should only leave home for essential travel, such as to and from work or due to emergencies.

With the sun down, roads are now covered at the 73/123 intersection.

Cars are moving slowly, but I’m seeing a lot of people losing traction and there’s no sign the snow is slowing.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/4s3soIKnY9 — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) February 16, 2024

Snow should exit the area by around 10 p.m., but the First Warning Weather Team said slick spots will likely linger overnight as temperatures fall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Tri-State through 1 a.m.

