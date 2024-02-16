WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snow likely this evening, how much we'll see

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to threat of accumulating snow and slick roads.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for our entire area starting at 12 p.m. through 1 a.m. It's likely we'll see snow this evening with 1-3" possible across the area. While some will see this snow melting on the roads, snow rates could be high enough between 5-9 p.m. to see some accumulation on the roads, meaning slick spots. Since this is around the peak evening drive, the impact is potentially higher.

Confidence is high that it will snow. Weather models have been steady for about 24 hours at around 2" of snow. And the snowfall rate has been consistently "moderate" in the evening hours leading to higher confidence that if we were to see some accumulation on roads, this would be the timeframe.

This event starts as light rain around midday, but then we'll switch over to snow from northwest to southeast between 3 to 6 p.m. By 7 p.m., the entire area should be seeing moderate snowfall with some accumulations on the roads. By 10 p.m., snow exits the area. But slick spots could linger overnight as temperatures fall to the low 20s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and colder. We'll only warm to 30 tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures are at their coldest on Sunday morning. The low drops to 22 but the wind chill will be in the single digits. We'll see sunshine on Sunday with a high of 42.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: 30

FRIDAY

Light rain by midday

Light to moderate afternoon/evening snow

High: 39

FRIDAY NIGHT

Snow ends, slick spots continue

Much colder

Low: 23

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Colder

High: 30

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear sky, cold

Wind chills in single digits

Low: 22

SUNDAY

Single digit morning wind chills

Sunshine

High: 42

