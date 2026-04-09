CINCINNATI — The Linn Street Bridge is getting a brand new look.

A $46.7 million project will not only replace the bridge, but also reconstruct it. The new bridge will have two 10-foot driving lanes, as well as bike lanes and sidewalks on each side.

"It's a major overhaul of Linn Street," Kathleen Fuller with the Ohio Department of Transportation's District 8 office.

The project has kept the bridge closed since April 1, impacting Linn Street between West 8th Street and West Court Street. But many more people will be impacted this weekend as crews shut down a portion of I-75.

Northbound lanes of I-75 will be closed in the area from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Fuller said.

Watch: Everything you need to know about the closure

Linn Street Bridge project to close portion of I-75 North this weekend

The closure will begin at Exit 1D to US-50 and end at the Freeman Avenue entrance ramp.

The partial shutdown comes as crews begin demolishing the bridge this weekend.

"There's really no other way to do it safely for the motorists, the crews and everyone," Fuller said. "There's really no way to take down an entire structure over an interstate without closing the interstate."

Ohio Department of Transportation Closure map for I-75 North, happening the night of April 10th until 5 a.m. on April 13th.

Anyone traveling northbound on I-75 to get to downtown Cincinnati this weekend will likely have to drive through local roads to get to their destination. For those who are going to the northern part of the city, or further north on I-75, ODOT says to follow their detour signs, which will take you onto I-71 and the Norwood Lateral before bringing you back onto I-75.

“We know we’re gonna have a lot of impacts to motorists on the local streets, on the interstate as well," Fuller said. "Of course, we just ask for everyone’s patience and be kind to one another when you’re out there traveling."

This weekend won't be the end of things. Southbound lanes of I-75 will also be closed next weekend. Those closures will be from Exit 1F on Freeman Avenue to the 8th and 9th Street Viaduct entrance.

Then, ODOT says the Linn Street Bridge will be closed to traffic until November 2027.

Ohio Department of Transportation Closure map for I-75 South, happening the night of April 17th until 5 a.m. on April 20th.