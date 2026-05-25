Police: Body of missing NKU student Murry Foust found after weeks-long search

COVINGTON, Ky. — After weeks of searching, the body of Murry Foust has been discovered by an independently organized search party, the Covington Police Department confirmed Sunday.

The body of the missing 22-year-old Northern Kentucky University student was found at Wilder, Kentucky, according to police.

The Covington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Evidence Collection Unit are actively investigating the scene in collaboration with the Wilder Police Department and the Campbell County Coroner's Office.

NKU released the following statement regarding Foust's passing:

"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of our student, Murry (Alexis) Foust," said Corey Best, Chief Communications Officer of NKU. "Our thoughts are with their family, friends and all who knew them. This is a profound loss for our campus community. We are grateful to the Covington Police Department and all of those who assisted in the search efforts. We encourage any members of our campus community who may be struggling to reach out for support. Counseling services are available around the clock through NKU Counseling Services by calling (859) 572-5650."

The Covington Police Department said that there is currently no indication of foul play.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and is under investigation by the Campbell County Coroner's Office.

The Foust family has asked for privacy as they grieve.