Late pass sends Felix Rosenqvist past David Malukas for the closest Indianapolis 500 win in history

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist swung to the outside of David Malukas, then found a way past the Team Penske driver to win the closest Indianapolis 500 in history by a margin of 0.0233 seconds on Sunday.

Malukas looked like he was in position to win when he passed the race leader Marcus Armstrong off the final restart with one lap to go while Rosenqvist and Armstrong, teammates with Meyer Shank Racing, fought wheel to wheel down the back straightaway and through the fourth and final turn.

But Rosenqvist had just enough power to pull away from Armstrong and snake behind Malukas before making the decisive outside pass in the final 50 feet.

The closest previous finish came in 1992 when Al Unser Jr. beat Scott Goodyear across the yard of bricks by 0.043 seconds.

It was Rosenqvist's second career win in 120 IndyCar races and comes after the recent birth of his first child. He is the third Swedish driver to win the race.