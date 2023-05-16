Crash involving South Dearborn school bus causing traffic backup on I-71/75 at Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI — A crash on the Brent Spence Bridge involving a South Dearborn school bus filled with children caused significant traffic backups on I-71 south and I-75 south Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have not released any information on whether anyone was injured, but the crash did not appear to be serious. Children aboard the bus waved and made faces at WCPO's Sky9 drone as a photojournalist filmed the crash scene.

Minor damage could be seen to the wheel-well of a nearby semi truck.

As a result of the crash, two lanes of the southbound highway on the Brent Spence Bridge were blocked, causing traffic to back up for several miles.

Officials have not released any information on what may have caused the crash.