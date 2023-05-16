Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crash involving South Dearborn school bus causing traffic backup on I-71/75 at Brent Spence Bridge

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
school bus crash brent spence
Posted at 3:14 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 15:24:32-04

CINCINNATI — A crash on the Brent Spence Bridge involving a South Dearborn school bus filled with children caused significant traffic backups on I-71 south and I-75 south Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have not released any information on whether anyone was injured, but the crash did not appear to be serious. Children aboard the bus waved and made faces at WCPO's Sky9 drone as a photojournalist filmed the crash scene.

Minor damage could be seen to the wheel-well of a nearby semi truck.

As a result of the crash, two lanes of the southbound highway on the Brent Spence Bridge were blocked, causing traffic to back up for several miles.

Officials have not released any information on what may have caused the crash.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

More local news:
ATF offering reward for info on man wanted for firearms trafficking No charges for 5 Middletown officers involved in standoff where shots were fired Court docs: Woman defecates on altar at Good Samaritan Hospital chapel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help kids play soccer, today!

FC Cincinnati

Help today! WCPO 9, the Scripps Howard Foundation and FC Cincinnati team up to for kids in-need