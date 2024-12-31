Construction projects that Tri-State drivers will need to be aware of in 2025

CINCINNATI — New year, same construction. There are several key projects that the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says you should stay aware of in 2025.

BIG MAC BRIDGE

ODOT spokesperson Kathleen Fuller says a lot of the work has been completed on the Big Mac Bridge.

Right now, she says they are waiting for steel girders to arrive from the Stupp Bridge Company in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Seven girders in total are needed.

Each of the seven girders is more than 60 feet long, with some as long as almost 99 feet, 40-48 inches deep and weigh over 22,000 pounds.

“Girder installation and then rebuilding the deck, those are the two main parts of the project,” Fuller said.

Fuller expects the girders to arrive sometime in January. She says they are on track to re-open the southbound lanes of the bridge sometime in March.

She hopes, that if things go as planned, it could possibly open earlier.

BRENT SPENCE BRIDGE

Designs for the Brent Spence Bridge project are still being worked on, according to Fuller.

The federally funded plan has faced many hurdles and has been a topic of discussion for years. It would, in part, create a companion bridge to improve traffic flow and safety.

Fuller couldn’t confirm if construction for the project would begin in 2025, saying the design is still being discussed.

“It’s not always just the aesthetic design of what something will look like, but it’s also just kind of those, nuts and bolts, so to speak,” Fuller said.

You can find more details about the project here.

NORWOOD LATERAL

Work on the Norwood Lateral will be completed in 2025.

Crews worked to rehabilitate and resurface the Norwood Lateral between Paddock Road and I-71 in 2024. According to ODOT, that included replacing joints, bearings and barriers; installing new steel members; upgrading lighting and signs; and repairing concrete, painting and sealing.

According to ODOT, the project's purpose is to maintain design standards, expedite operations and improve safety. ODOT says from 2019 to 2024, there were more than 700 crashes on the Norwood Lateral.

Fuller said there is still some minor construction left to finish with the project.

“All of the surface work, all of the bridge work has been completed, all of the resurfacing work has been finished, so it’s pretty minor or minimal work that has to be done,” Fuller said.

She expects the project to be complete by June 2025.

I-74 WB/I-75 SB INTERCHANGE

Finishing up the reconfiguration between southbound I-75 and westbound I-74 is also on the docket.

Fuller says a majority of this project has been finished, but some finishing touches could impact traffic in the spring and summer of 2025.

“We will be doing some final resurfacing, pavement markings and some additional signings will take place next year,” Fuller said.

Fuller says part of those finishing touches also includes rehabilitating structures over Spring Grove Avenue, Elmore Street and Beekman Street, as well as a pedestrian overpass.

PHASE 8 OF MILL CREEK EXPRESSWAY PROJECTS

As part of the Mill Creek Expressway Projects, ODOT will replace three railroad bridges over Prosser Avenue, I-75 and SR 562.

On top of replacing the bridges, the railroad tracks between the bridges will be reconstructed.

Fuller said construction also includes minor realignment of I-75 lanes to accommodate the new railroad bridge pier location on I-75.

Fuller advises you to consider these projects and plan your travel accordingly.