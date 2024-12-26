ODOT optimistic on Big Mac Bridge timeline: 'There is the chance that we could re-open early'

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Ohio Department of Transportation is optimistic about its timeline to re-open the southbound lanes of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge as fabrication ramps up for the largest physical pieces needed for construction.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we are on schedule, and there is the chance that we could re-open early,” said Kathleen Fuller, ODOT District 8 Public Information Officer.

Fuller said she “didn’t want to get too far ahead of that” as there are still a lot of unknowns in the next few months, including the possibility of winter weather that could delay crews.

“Certainly we are going to let everybody know every step of the way, of the process and what that schedule looks like,” she said. “Right now, everything is looking really good.”

Gov. DeWine told 700WLW on Tuesday that he's pushing for an expedited timeline for the Big Mac Bridge repairs.



An ODOT spokesperson said "the Governor’s comments stand on their own." @WCPO pic.twitter.com/t6I4kTFkTl — Andrew Rowan (@andrewrowan128) December 18, 2024

Another linchpin in construction will be the on-time delivery of seven replacement steel girders.

More than 200 miles away from the Big Mac Bridge, fabrication of those pieces began at Stupp Bridge Company’s Bowling Green, Kentucky facility.

Stupp has worked with contractors to fabricate thousands of bridges across the country, including the Ohio River bridges project in Louisville.

“In the scope of things, this is a relatively small project for us, even though it’s a very important project,” Stupp Bridge president Derek Clemons said.

Each of the seven girders is more than 60 feet long, with some as long as almost 99 feet, 40-48 inches deep and weigh over 22,000 pounds.

.@WCPO has full coverage of Big Mac Bridge developments, including arrests and construction updates.



The first pieces of the damaged southbound steel girders were just driven away.



🧵Thread of Thursday updates ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cqoHRh16b2 — Andrew Rowan (@andrewrowan128) December 11, 2024

All of the steel for the girders has arrived at Stupp’s facility. Crews will take the material and plasma-cut it using computer-controlled technology.

“We will employ a variety of manual and automated welding processes to put those pieces together to create the structural I-beams that are used in this project,” Clemons said.

Less than eight weeks since a suspected arson closed the southbound lanes, repairs are moving at a rapid pace, Clemons said.

“It’s probably one of the faster turnarounds I’ve seen on an emergency project,” Clemons said.

The girders are expected to last over a century, outliving the bridge itself in its current form.

Back in Cincinnati, Fuller with ODOT said the bridge site is relatively quiet this week and next: “There's a lot taking place behind the scenes, getting prepped for the install of those new girders.”

Clemons anticipated the first girder would depart his facility via a special load the week of Jan. 13.