CFD: Semi-truck catches on fire along I-75 North, all lanes of interstate shut down

CINCINNATI — All northbound lanes of I-75 are shut down beyond Mitchell Avenue after a semi-truck caught on fire, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

The fire happened around 11:30 a.m., and CFD said it has since been extinguished. CFD did not say what started the fire.

NB 75 update: The fire is out and no injuries were reported. There were no hazardous materials on the truck. We are completing extinguishment and working with @ODOT_Cincinnati to open the highway as soon as we can do so safely. pic.twitter.com/0MgzchxnBM — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) December 17, 2023

CFD said it is unknown what was in the semi-truck, but there were no hazardous materials involved.

Cincinnati Fire Department

No one was injured in the fire as well, CFD said.

It's currently unclear when the interstate will open back up as crews clean up the scene.

Traffic is currently diverted off I-75 via the Mitchell Avenue exit. Police have also shut down I-75 North at I-74 to help alleviate traffic backups.

I-75 North is CLOSED at I-74 (MM: 3.7), due to a disabled vehicle. Use alternate routes and check https://t.co/d4Hx8c9IGW for updates. pic.twitter.com/4RqIVPGEuZ — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) December 17, 2023