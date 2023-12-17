Watch Now
CFD: Semi-truck catches on fire along I-75 North, all lanes of interstate shut down

Police have also shut down I-75 N at I-74 to alleviate backups
Posted at 12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 13:19:53-05

CINCINNATI — All northbound lanes of I-75 are shut down beyond Mitchell Avenue after a semi-truck caught on fire, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

The fire happened around 11:30 a.m., and CFD said it has since been extinguished. CFD did not say what started the fire.

CFD said it is unknown what was in the semi-truck, but there were no hazardous materials involved.

I-75 North Semi Fire

No one was injured in the fire as well, CFD said.

It's currently unclear when the interstate will open back up as crews clean up the scene.

Traffic is currently diverted off I-75 via the Mitchell Avenue exit. Police have also shut down I-75 North at I-74 to help alleviate traffic backups.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

