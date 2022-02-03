Traffic Maps: Crashes reported as sleet continues to fall in Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Sleet and snow continue to fall in the Tri-State, making roads more dangerous for afternoon commutes.

Several counties have declared level 2 snow emergencies, encouraging people to stay inside and off the roads unless necessary.

Multiple cars have spun out on I-71. Ohio Department of Transportation cameras show cars crashed near Red Bank Road, the Ridge Avenue exit and Western Row.

Seeing two cars that have spun out on I-71! One by the Ridge Ave exit (left) and the other by Western Row (right) - STAY HOME IF YOU CAN! @WCPO (4:05 AM) pic.twitter.com/UNu07Je7O8 — Sina Gebre-Ab WCPO (@SinaGebreAb) February 3, 2022

State Route 506 in Highland County is closed in both directions from North Street to Carmel Road because of debris in the roadway.

In Indiana, state police said a downed tree is blocking parts of I-74 near the 155 mile marker in northeast Ripley County. The left lane remains open.

Warren County Emergency Management said drivers heading toward Dayton should know I-75 will be closed in both directions between Edwin C. Moses Blvd. and Stanley Avenue.

