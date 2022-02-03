CVG cancels more than 100 flights as freezing rain moves in

HEBRON, Ky. — Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Regional Airport has canceled more than 100 departures and arrivals Thursday.

This is according to the latest list at the CVG website.

Approximately 0.11 inches of freezing rain has fallen at the airport Thursday morning so far. Freezing rain and sleet is expected to continue to fall into the late afternoon. Precipitation is expected to switch to snow around 5 p.m.

Current forecasts have the areas around the airport getting 0.20 to 0.30 inches of ice when the storm is over and 3-5 inches of snow.

Flights began to cancel around 6 a.m. this morning as freezing rain started to fall.

Multiple counties in the Tri-State area have declared travel advisories or snow emergencies, including Boone County, where CVG is located.

To view the complete list of flights at CVG and their current status, visit the CVG website.

