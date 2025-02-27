Sections of I-71 in Hamilton County to close briefly for sign repairs

CINCINNATI — Several sections of Interstate 71 are scheduled for short-term full closures next week.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, contractors will replace overhead signs and trusses.
The repairs will happen on March 3 until March 5 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The interstate stretches include:
- I-71 North at Pfeiffer Road from Monday until Tuesday
- I-71 North just east of Deerfield Road from Tuesday until Wednesday
- I-71 South at I-275 from Wednesday until Thursday
The short-term closures will be 15 minutes in length during the construction times.
The roadwork is part of a sign replacement project in Hamilton County. All work is expected to be finished by early spring.
