Sections of I-71 in Hamilton County to close briefly for sign repairs

CINCINNATI — Several sections of Interstate 71 are scheduled for short-term full closures next week.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, contractors will replace overhead signs and trusses.

The repairs will happen on March 3 until March 5 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The interstate stretches include:



I-71 North at Pfeiffer Road from Monday until Tuesday

I-71 North just east of Deerfield Road from Tuesday until Wednesday

I-71 South at I-275 from Wednesday until Thursday

The short-term closures will be 15 minutes in length during the construction times.

The roadwork is part of a sign replacement project in Hamilton County. All work is expected to be finished by early spring.

