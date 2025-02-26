Entrance to I-471 at Liberty and Reading will reopen this week, MSD says

CINCINNATI — While the southbound lanes of I-471 reopened earlier this month, one on-ramp has remained closed while the Metropolitan Sewer District finishes up a sewer replacement project — but that's about to change.

A spokesperson for MSD said a recent update from construction contractors means the on-ramp should be able to re-open on Friday. The spokesperson said the ramp will open sometime Friday morning, but could not give a more specific time.

The ramp has remained closed past the re-opening of the southbound side of the Big Mac Bridge, or Daniel Carter Beard Bridge — but that closure has had nothing to do with the fire that seriously damaged the bridge in November.

MSD was finishing up a construction project, building new sewers and rehabbing existing ones in the area.

In a press release about the project issued in October — before the Big Mac Bridge fire happened — MSD said traffic impacts from its work replacing sewer lines was planned to begin the week of October 21.

The utility company is specifically installing new sewers alone Reading Road and side streets, while rehabilitating existing sewers with a cured-in-place pipe lining process, the press release says.

While the work is going on, roads and traffic lanes in the area have been closed, though MSD said access is maintained for local traffic.