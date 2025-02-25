Watch Now
Big Mac Bridge to close temporarily for construction Friday, Feb. 28

Andrew Rowan/WCPO
Southbound traffic returns to the Big Mac Bridge on Monday, February 10, 2025.
CINCINNATI — Just a few weeks after the southbound lanes of the Big Mac Bridge reopened to traffic after being closed for 100 days the highway into Northern Kentucky will be closed again for construction.

Interstate 471 southbound in Ohio will be closed from midnight until 4 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.

The road closure is to allow crews to install new signs that were damaged during the November fire under the bridge.

The southbound side of the bridge was closed the morning of Nov. 1, when the 1,000 Hands Playground beneath the bridge caught fire, causing serious damage. The bridge reopened ahead of its scheduled March date on Feb. 7.

A closer look at the fire that destroyed Sawyer Point Park, damaged I-471 bridge

RELATED STORY: The Mac is Back | Drivers, businesses breathe sigh of relief as southbound lanes on Big Mac Bridge reopen

All access points to I-471 South crossing into Northern Kentucky will be closed again for the sign replacement.

This includes the ramps from I-71 South, 5th Street and Columbia Parkway and U.S. 50 East and West.

The ramp from Liberty is also currently closed by the city of Cincinnati for an ongoing waterline project.

Drivers can use I-71 South and the Brent Spence Bridge as a detour during the time the interstate is closed for construction.

