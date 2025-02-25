Big Mac Bridge to close temporarily for construction Friday, Feb. 28

CINCINNATI — Just a few weeks after the southbound lanes of the Big Mac Bridge reopened to traffic after being closed for 100 days the highway into Northern Kentucky will be closed again for construction.

Interstate 471 southbound in Ohio will be closed from midnight until 4 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.

The road closure is to allow crews to install new signs that were damaged during the November fire under the bridge.

The southbound side of the bridge was closed the morning of Nov. 1, when the 1,000 Hands Playground beneath the bridge caught fire, causing serious damage. The bridge reopened ahead of its scheduled March date on Feb. 7.

All access points to I-471 South crossing into Northern Kentucky will be closed again for the sign replacement.

This includes the ramps from I-71 South, 5th Street and Columbia Parkway and U.S. 50 East and West.

The ramp from Liberty is also currently closed by the city of Cincinnati for an ongoing waterline project.

Drivers can use I-71 South and the Brent Spence Bridge as a detour during the time the interstate is closed for construction.