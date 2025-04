FORT THOMAS, Ky. — A portion of Mary Ingles Highway or Kentucky Route 8 is closed after a landslide occurred on Friday.

The landslide is located just past the Aquaramp Marina and is covering the highway.

Crews are at the scene trying to clear trees and soil from the road.

The road closure is east of Fort Thomas in Campbell County.

It is unknown when the road will reopen to traffic.

We have a crew at the scene gathering more information.