OSHP: Woman killed in crash on State Route 125 in Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One woman is dead after officials said her car was rear-ended at a stoplight in Monroe Township Friday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said 67-year-old Trudy Bomar's car was struck from behind while she was stopped at a light on State Route 125 at Lindale Mount Holly. The two cars traveled off the road, hitting a guardrail. The Clermont County Coroner's Office pronounced Bomar dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. OSHP said its Batavia Post is investigating the crash.

