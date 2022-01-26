Watch
Pedestrian hit on Ohio Pike Tuesday night has died

Posted at 2:22 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 14:22:37-05

UNION TWP., Ohio — A pedestrian was hit and killed on Ohio Pike in Union Township on Tuesday night, according to Union Township police.

Police said Daniel Hacker was hit by the driver of a Chevy Tahoe near 653 Ohio Pike.

Officials responded at around 9:58 p.m. Hacker was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said neither drugs, alcohol nor high speeds seemed to be a factor in the crash. Officials have not announced any charges against the driver involved.

