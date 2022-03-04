Watch
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash on Colerain Avenue near Northgate Mall

Man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide
Posted at 4:27 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 16:27:25-05

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash on Colerain Avenue Friday morning.

Colerain police said 25-year-old Ronald Washington Jr. died after his car was struck at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Commons Circle. A passenger in the car, 25-year-old Isaiah McBride, is in critical condition at UC Medical Center.

Police Chaplain Jim Love said 31-year-old Antonio Wofford was driving the car that caused the wreck. Wofford fled the scene, but was apprehended. Love said Wofford has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide. Additional charges are pending.

Colerain Avenue is still closed in both directions as police investigate the crash. Southbound traffic is being rerouted through the Northgate Mall parking lot.

