LIST: Road closures as water levels climb during Ohio River flood warning

A flood warning for the Ohio River is in effect through at least Friday. Water levels are expected to continue to rise, with the river predicted to crest around 55.4 feet Wednesday evening into Thursday.

For perspective, the moderate flood stage is at 56 feet.

Roads around the Ohio River have begun to flood as the river swells.

NWS Flood Warning along the Ohio River

Kellogg between Sutton and Bellterra Park Boulevard in Anderson Township

Eight Mile Road between Kellogg and Hopper in Anderson Township

Deboit Road from Newtown line north to dead end in Anderson Township

Four Mile between Gwendolyn and Kellogg in Anderson Township

State Route 32 between U.S. Route 52/Kellogg and Old Kellogg Road

Locust Pike between Feister Road and Whites Road in Ryland Heights

Miles Road between Covered Bridge and Southshore Drive in Springfield Township

Lawrenceburg between U.S. Route 50 and Miamiview in Whitewater

Batavia Pike towards Clough Pike and eventually towards Newtown Road

Oneonta Road is blocked at Truesdell Road in Campbell County (use Painter Road or another alternative route)

Blangey Road near Mary Ingles Highway in Campbell County

Fender Road near Mary Ingles Highway in Campbell County

Eight Mile Road near Mary Ingles Highway in Campbell County

Uhl Road near Owl Creek Road in Campbell County

Dodsworth Lane near Industrial Road in Campbell County

Indian Creek Road and Joann Lane in Campbell County

Pond Creek Road and Visalia Road in Campbell County

Anyone driving on Kellogg Avenue can use Interstate 275 as an alternate route.

Drivers should watch for barricades blocking road access and not drive around the barricade. Also, avoid driving through standing water over roadways and find an alternate route.

The Hamilton County Engineer's office said it will monitor the water level and reopen the roadways as soon as possible.

