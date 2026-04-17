Linn Street Bridge project to close portion of I-75 South this weekend

CINCINNATI — A portion of I-75 South will be closed this weekend as part of the ongoing Linn Street Bridge reconstruction project, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

Contractors will continue demolishing the overpass on Linn Street, which is closed between West 8th Street and West Court Street.

The $46.7 million project will not only replace the bridge, but also reconstruct it. The new bridge will have two 10-foot driving lanes, as well as bike lanes and sidewalks on each side.

"It's a major overhaul of Linn Street," Kathleen Fuller with the Ohio Department of Transportation's District 8 office said.

Closures start at 9 p.m. Friday, when the entrance ramp from Western Avenue shuts down. This is a permanent closure, ODOT said.

The entrance ramp from the Western Hills Viaduct to I-75 South also closes at 9 p.m.

Ohio Department of Transportation Closure map for I-75 South, happening the night of April 17th until 5 a.m. on April 20th.

After the ramps close, ODOT said additional lane restrictions between the Norwood Lateral and Freeman Avenue will go into effect.

The contraflow lane, between State Route 126 and State Route 562, will be closed starting around 9:30 p.m.

ODOT said at 11 p.m. Friday, I-75 South will be closed at the Freeman Avenue exit with access to Freeman Avenue maintained. The southbound closure stretches all the way to the 8th and 9th Street Viaduct entrance ramp, where drivers can re-enter the interstate.

The closures remain in effect through 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be detoured by way of State Route 562/Norwood Lateral to I-71 South, according to ODOT.

Local traffic will be maintained for those traveling between the Norwood Lateral and the Freeman Avenue exit. There will be no signed detours on local streets.

ODOT asks thru traffic and heavy trucks to detour by way of State Route 562/Norwood Lateral and I-71 South to help with congestion and delays.