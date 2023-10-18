Lane closures expected on Western Hills Viaduct Wednesday, Thursday for emergency repairs

CINCINNATI — Parts of the Western Hills Viaduct will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for emergency repairs, the city announced.

The two middle lanes on the top deck and the two southern lanes on the bottom deck will be closed both days after the city said crews had to patch a "trouble spot" in the top deck with asphalt Monday night after parts of the concrete broke loose, falling from the top deck and onto the bottom deck.

City officials said the spot is about 10 feet along an expansion joint in the middle of the top deck. There were no injuries or property damage reported after the concrete fell.

Police blocked off a few lanes for the temporary fix, but crews will now replace the asphalt with reinforced concrete to fix the spot more permanently.

"We’re grateful our city crews were able to temporarily patch the spot and no one was injured from the loose concrete," Brandon Lecrone, bridge program manager for the Cincinnati Department of Transportation & Engineering, said in a release. “It’s good timing that we are returning Saturday for previously planned maintenance, which will include inspecting other potential trouble spots, concrete sounding checks and chipping of any other loose concrete.”

The exits from the bottom deck of the viaduct to southbound I-75 will also be closed. One lane heading westbound will remain open, as will one exit from southbound I-75 to the viaduct.

One lane in each direction on the top deck will be open.

Officials said the bottom deck of the viaduct will be fully closed Saturday until 3 p.m. for previously planned maintenance. The closure will also impact the ramp at Exit 2B from southbound I-75 to the viaduct.

Through traffic heading east and west on the viaduct will be allowed via the top deck. Drivers can use the Western Avenue exit off southbound I-75 to detour.