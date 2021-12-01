Watch
Traffic

Actions

Dispatch: Active police scene on I-75 South near Shepherd Lane

items.[0].image.alt
OHGO
I-75 traffic near Shepherd Lane
Posted at 12:29 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 01:02:37-05

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police shut down I-75 South near the Shepherd Lane exit around midnight, Hamilton County dispatch said.

Dispatch confirmed there was an active police scene on the interstate. All lanes were closed, and drivers were being diverted onto Shepherd Lane.

The right lane of I-75 North is blocked beyond Shepherd Lane for construction unrelated to the police scene.

WCPO 9 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated with more information.

RELATED: I-75 northbound reopens after fatal multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrian
RELATED: 1 in critical condition after I-75 crash in Boone County

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.