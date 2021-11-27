Watch
NewsLocal NewsBoone CountyFlorence

Actions

1 in critical condition after I-75 crash in Boone County

items.[0].image.alt
Emily Gibney
I-75 South crash Boone County Florence
Posted at 10:58 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 22:58:16-05

FLORENCE, Ky. — One person was airlifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition Friday after a crash on I-75 in Boone County.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to a crash on I-75 South between the Turfway and Erlanger exits at around 4:20 p.m. After investigating, officers said a car struck the rear of a box truck, causing the truck to hit the concrete median and overturn.

Police said the truck's passenger was ejected and sustained a serious head injury. The person was airlifted to UC, and is currently listed in critical, but stable, condition. The truck driver and both people inside the car were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital Florence. All are expected to be OK.

I-75 South was shut down for several hours at mile marker 182. The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.

RELATED: I-75 northbound reopens after fatal multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrian
RELATED: Mason mother of 5 killed in Clermont County crash

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.