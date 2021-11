CINCINNATI — Police have closed down the northbound lanes of I-75 near Ezzard Charles for a crash that killed a pedestrian, according to Cincinnati Police.

The highway will remain closed for around four to six hours, according to CPD. Drivers in the area should find an alternate route.

Four additional vehicles, aside from the one that struck the pedestrian, were also involved in the crash, police said.

CPD has not yet identified anyone involved in the crash as the investigation continues.