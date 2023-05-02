Watch Now
7 injured in multi-car crash on I-275, Colerain Township officials say

Posted at 8:42 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 20:45:25-04

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Seven people were taken to the hospital Monday night following a crash on I-275 East near I-74.

Colerain Township Fire and EMS responded to eastbound I-275 near the I-74 split at around 6 p.m. for a multi-car crash. When they arrived, officials said they located a total of seven injured people. Four people were taken to UC Medical Center, one to Cincinnati Children's and two to Mercy Fairfield.

It is unclear at this time how severe any of the injuries are.

Officials said parts of the road will be shut down for "an indefinite period of time" as police investigate the crash.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

