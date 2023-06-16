Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State for Father's Day

CINCINNATI — It's Father's Day Weekend!

While gifting your dad with something special is nice, spending some quality time with him is sometimes more meaningful. Whether your dad is the outdoorsy type or he's more of a homebody, here are the Top 9 things you can do with your father this weekend to celebrate him:

Go fishing

Father's Day weekend lines up with Ohio's free fishing weekend in 2023. On June 17 and 18, Ohioans are able to kick back with a line in the water without the need for a license. This means dad is well within his rights to drag the whole family to the nearest lake or river this Father's Day. Whether you head to Harsha Lake at East Fork Park or the Little Miami River, we're sure dad would enjoy a day on the water.

Watch the Reds game somewhere

Unfortunately the Cincinnati Reds aren't in town this weekend for Father's Day. Despite this, the holiday makes for the perfect opportunity to grab your dad and watch the game somewhere. The Reds are set to close out their three-game series with the Houston Astros on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. While Great American Ball Park won't be lively, a bar or restaurant at The Banks is a great choice to catch the game.

Head to the Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens is a staple in the Tri-State. On Father's Day, every dad that comes to the zoo will enter for free. For those interested, simply tell the employees at the turnstiles that you're a father to receive free admission. There's plenty of zoo babies that are favorites at the Cincinnati Zoo, but on Sunday, make some time to check out the zoo dads as well.

Rhinegeist's 10-year anniversary

Rhinegeist Brewery, the Tri-State's largest brewery by far, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this weekend! The brewery is hosting a free, family-friendly anniversary party Saturday to commemorate the milestone, and attendees can enjoy a cold beer or two while experiencing Rhinegeist's growth over the last decade with an interactive timeline.

Enjoy a food festival in Blue Ash

The Cincinnati Food Truck Association is celebrating its 10th year of of supporting small businesses with the CFTA Food Fest at Summit Park. The food festival only takes place Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., but it's still a great way to kick start Father's Day weekend. Attendees can expect dozens of food trucks serving everything from sandwiches and tacos to funnel cakes and cupcakes.

Go golfing

The Tri-State is home to a variety of golf courses for all golfing skill levels, making it the perfect excursion for Father's Day. Most courses are booked up until the afternoon hours on Sunday, but you could also go and take a swing at places like Acres in Evendale (driving range, mini golf and a bar) or Topgolf instead of playing a full 18.

Grill out with your dad

Instead of going somewhere for Father's Day, this weekend you could opt to stay home and grill out for your dad. Whether it be a nice cut of steak, burgers or wings — head to Findlay Market's Eckerlin Meats on Sunday or downtown's Avril & Bleh's Meat Market on Sunday for a great selection of meat — we're sure he'll enjoy being able to relax at home. We'll keep our fingers crossed he'll actually kick back instead of trying to man the grill himself.

Ice Cream Social... with beer and pizza

Grab your dad and head to Braxton Brewery in Covington because they're throwing an Ice Cream Social with Graeter's and Dewey's Pizza on Saturday. The brewery will have giant yard games, live music, a photo booth and more. You and your dad can munch on pizza and ice cream while sipping on a cold beer, including Braxton's new Graeter's Peach Kolsch beer.

Leave him be

Now we understand we just made a list of all the things you can do this weekend to spend some quality time with your father, but we all know... sometimes he just wants to be left alone. This Father's Day, buy your dad a favorite of his (maybe a nice bottle of bourbon?), get out of the house and allow him to enjoy some R&R in whatever way he'd like. We're positive he'll appreciate it.