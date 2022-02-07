The Who return to Cincinnati for their first show since 1979 tragedy

CINCINNATI — The Who are returning to Cincinnati.

Forty-two years after 11 people were killed at the group's 1979 concert at Riverfront Coliseum, the legendary rock band and British Invasion legends will play TQL Stadium on May 15.

Concert proceeds will go to the Pem Memorial, a scholarship fund created in memory of Stephan Preston, Jackie Eckerle and Karen Morrison. The three were Finny Town High School students who died at the concert.

"I'm very excited about the fact that we leave behind a legacy for Cincinnati that that goes forward for you - and that's really important," Roger Daltrey, the band's lead singer, said. "We had this planned for 2020. As it turned out, the pandemic, in some ways has been a blessing because (TQL Stadium) wasn't finished in 2020. So we were going to be playing a much smaller venue. We're now playing in an even larger venue, which obviously will raise more revenue."

Daltrey said the band refused to play the former Riverfront Coliseum - now known as Heritage Bank Center - where the tragedy occurred. They considered playing Northern Kentucky University, but decided they wanted to play in the actual city. FC Cincinnati's president Jeff Berding stepped in to make the band's return possible.

"When we designed the stadium, it was to have big events happen in Cincinnati, that would promote Cincinnati on the world stage," Berding said.

After the band saw a mock-up for a show at TQL Stadium, and what it would potentially look like, the group's manager Bill Curbishley said they were sold.

"When I heard about the soccer stadium, I jumped for that straight away," Curbishley said. "Because it's in the heart there. And guess what? It's something new. It's something to breathe life into the community. And it's the first show they've ever had, so it makes a statement."

The band released their 2022 tour schedule on Monday, Feb. 7. Tickets for the TQL Stadium show are being sold on Seatgeek and will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m.

