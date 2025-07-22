Walnut Hills' The Pickled Pig to be featured on Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

CINCINNATI — A popular Walnut Hills restaurant is set to be featured on Guy Fieri's beloved "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

The Pickled Pig, located at 645 E McMillan Street, announced Monday that its going to appear on the popular Food Network show.

"The 'Pig is out of the sty' we are so pumped to finally let y'all know the news!" the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

The episode of "Triple D" with The Pickled Pig is set to premiere Friday, Aug. 22, on Food Network.

According to Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis, Fieri is "diving in a festival of flavor!" on the episode.

"In California, Joe Mantegna joins the party for a righteous ricotta pie. A Cincinnati joint is plating a prime-time pork burger with kimchi, and a spot in Austin, TX, is serving killer coconut escolar ceviche," the Rotten Tomatoes synopsis reads.

The synopsis is likely referring to The Pickled Pig's "Pork Burger," which includes kimchi and gouda on a potato bun.

The Pickled Pig, co-owned by Gary and Libby Leybman, offers a variety of "hand-smoked meats, fermented delights and dishes that evoke memories while experiencing new tastes," according to its website. The restaurant has several sandwich options, deli case salads, soup and more. The Pickled Pig also offers its smoked meats by the pound and fermented krauts, pickles and more by the pint.

Fieri has previously made his way to the Queen City to film episodes of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" at The Governor in Milford. He's also visited Blue Ash Chili, Senate, Bakersfield OTR, The Turf Club, Pho Lang Thang and Taste of Belgium on "Triple D."