Taylor Swift Cincinnati: How to stay "Safe and Sound" if you plan on boating on the Ohio River

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is turning into "Swiftinnati" this weekend as pop superstar Taylor Swift brings her Eras Tour to Paycor Stadium for a two-day event.

With Taylor Swift and other events along the riverfront all weekend long, the Ohio River will see an influx of boats.

There's a full list of the weekend's events further below, but if you plan on boating at any time, here's what Boone County Water Rescue wants you to know.

These procedures should be "Nothing New" for avid Ohio River boaters, but at the end of the day, rather be safe than saying "Would've, Could've, Should've."



All water between the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and the Brent Spence Bridge is a no wake zone

All occupants on a boat should have a lifejacket

Boaters that want to anchor Friday are encouraged to do so on the Kentucky side of the river while keeping the mouth of the Licking River and B&B Riverboats clear. Anchoring on this side of the river will give you both a solid spot to hear the music and catch the Reds fireworks.

Boaters should leave a "Blank Space" in the river channel for barges — they have the right of way.

Here's a map detailing the channel that should be left open both Friday and Saturday:

Provided

During the fireworks show, boaters must stay outside the 500-foot safety zone that extends from the Ohio bank to the fireworks barge. To put it plainly, there will be "Bad Blood" if you don't stay outside the safety zone and you'll be moved by police.

For anyone out on the water this weekend enjoying festivities that runs into some problems (not the champagne kind obviously), boaters can call the Boone County Public Safety Communications Center at 859-371-1234 or by using Marine Channel 13 or 16. For emergencies, call 911.

Here's the full list of weekend events:

Friday, June 30



Noon to 7 p.m. — Taygate at The Banks

5:10 p.m. — Reds vs. Padres at Great American Ball Park

6:30 p.m. — Taylor Swift concert begins with opening act

11:15 p.m. — Taylor Swift concert ends

Saturday, July 1

Noon to 7 p.m. — Taygate at The Banks

1:40 p.m. — Reds vs. Padres at Great American Ball Park

6:30 p.m. — Greensky Bluegrass concert at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

6:30 p.m. — Taylor Swift concert begins with opening act

7:30 p.m. — FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution at TQL Stadium

11:15 p.m. — Taylor Swift concert ends



