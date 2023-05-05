UC's club disc golf team wins national championship

CINCINNATI — The champs are here!

A team of University of Cincinnati students won the College Disc Golf National Championship during a tournament in April. Calvin Caldwell, Bradley Caldwell, Kyle Taylor and Tanner Young bested more than 60 teams to take home a full-size basket trophy.

Currently only a club sport at UC, faculty adviser Sam Antoline said in a release that disc golf continues to grow. A total of 256 players from schools including Kentucky, Ohio State and Kansas participated in the Division I team championship.

The "Discats" were behind Emporia State in the final round of 18 holes, but were able to mount a comeback.

"We had great chemistry and stood by each other all week," Young said in a release from UC. "We really had to show resilience."

Team President Jacob Johnston called the win "an underdog story" due in part to Emporia State's coach being a former world champion.

In addition to the team win, Young finished on top in the singles competition. Calvin Caldwell finished in second.

"We have a ton of seniors graduating this year, so if anyone would like to take the next steps and join the club, they are more than welcome to give it a shot," Young said. "They can play for the defending national champions."

