Cyclones win playoff series, Fort Wayne's late game-tying goal erased

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Cyclones beat the Fort Wayne Komets 1-0 Wednesday night in game seven of a first-round Kelly Cup Playoff series.

Cincinnati broke a scoreless tie, late in the second period, when team captain Justin Vaive scored to make it 1-0.

The game remained scoreless until the 1:11 (remaining) mark of the third period.

Fort Wayne found the net for the first time all night, and the scoreboard read 1-1. The officials, however, decided to take a closer look at the goal.

After review, officials ruled there was contact in the crease, and wiped-away Fort Wayne's goal. Cincinnati remained ahead, 1-0.

The Cyclones held on to win the game 1-0, clinching the series victory and advancing in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Cincinnati will face the Toledo Walleye in round two of the playoffs.

Toledo swept the Indy Fuel 4-0 in round one of the playoffs, so the Walleye are coming off some extra rest. Game four of their series was on April 27.

Cincinnati and Toledo will play game one of the round-two series on Friday night at 7:30 in Cincinnati.

Toledo is the same team that knocked Cincinnati out of the playoffs last season in six games.

Toledo went on to make the Kelly Cup finals, but fell short in what turned out to be a five-game series.

In 10 meetings this season, Cincinnati beat Toledo six times, and lost four.

Friday's playoff game will be the first of a best-of-seven series.