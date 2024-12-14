UC Bearcats break Xavier's Crosstown Shootout win streak, beat Musketeers 68-65

CINCINNATI — For the first time since 2018, the UC Bearcats have won the Crosstown Shootout.

The Bearcats (8-1) defeated the Xavier Musketeers 68-65 in the 92nd Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout at Fifth Third Arena.

Heading into Saturday's rivalry matchup, the No. 22 Bearcats had not nabbed a Crosstown Shootout win over Xavier (8-3) in five years. The Bearcats now lead the overall series 52-39.

The Bearcats pulled out the win in a game where they were often playing from behind.

To start the game, Xavier center Zach Freemantle came out strong for the Musketeers and dominated the first half, scoring a total of 16 points in the first 20 minutes.

The Bearcats then went on a nine-point run in the first half, rounded out by a three-pointer from Connor Hickman and a corner-three from Day Day Thomas.

With just a few minutes left in the first half, free throws put the Bearcats ahead of the Musketeers with a pair from Thomas.

UC had several chances to extend that lead, but they couldn't find the rim. With just seconds left on the clock, Freemantle made his presence known once again, sinking a three-ball to give the Muskies a one-point lead heading into halftime.

Right before halftime, Fifth Third Arena erupted into a roar as UC alum and NBA great Kenyon Martin waved to the crowd.

To start the second half, Xavier's Dailyn Swain continued the Musketeers' momentum, nabbing six-of-eight points before forcing a Wes Miller timeout.

Dailyn Swain finishes through contact to make it a 6️⃣-0️⃣ run!#LetsGoX | ALL IN pic.twitter.com/ocOg1OXTfb — Xavier Basketball (@XavierMBB) December 14, 2024

While UC tried to close the gap several times, Xavier attempted to pull ahead of the Bearcats. UC's Simas Lukosias had several missed shots and turnovers, leading to points for the Muskies.

Xavier also saw a second-half standout from Jerome Hunter, who went scoreless in the first half.

After UC allowed the Musketeers to get their largest lead of the day, the Bearcats rounded out the tie with two free throws from Bandaogo. Cincinnati then took the first lead in several minutes with a layup from Dan Skillings Jr. assisted by Lukosias.

Lukosias, who began heating up after a slow and faulty start, helped extend Cincinnati's late lead. Lukosias ended the game as UC's top scorer, nabbing 14 total points for Cincinnati, with Bandaogo close behind him at 12 points.

As Fifth Third Arena continued to erupt in cheers for the Bearcats, Cincinnati furthered their lead, highlighted by a dunk from Skillings.

THERE GOES THE ROOF OF FIFTH THIRD ARENA pic.twitter.com/iF59fwCGdl — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) December 14, 2024

Xavier's Ryan Conwell, who started 0-for-4 from the three-point line, helped minimize the deficit to 66-65 with a four-point play. After Conwell's surge, UC's Jizzle James — who was 0-for-11 in shooting — made two of the game's biggest shots for UC. James sunk two free throws putting Cincinnati up by 3 with 13 seconds left.

The Bearcats secured their win when Xavier's Freemantle missed his three-point attempt at the buzzer.

Both the Bearcats and Muskies ended the game shooting poorly at 37.9%. Both teams also had several turnovers, with Xavier sitting at 14 and UC at 10, respectively.

After the win, several UC players ran to the sideline to celebrate with Bearcats football stars Dontay Corleone, Joe Royer and Brendan Sorsby.

Cincinnati ends a 5-game losing streak in the Crosstown Shootout, with a 68-65 win over Xavier.



Zach Freemantle’s 3-point attempt misses at the buzzer.



🎥 UC players immediately run toward football players @dontaycorleone2, @JoeRoyer25 & @Brendan_Sorsby2 to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/eLpIEIaO8X — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) December 14, 2024

In his post-game press conference, Xavier's Sean Miller said the loss is tough, saying "the way we lost makes it even tougher."

Sean Miller on Xavier’s loss in the Crosstown to Cincinnati: “the taste in our mouth is tough. We just folded at the end with our turnovers.” #Xavier @WCPO pic.twitter.com/Hdt7ZQZT0r — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) December 14, 2024

The Bearcats will next face Dayton on Dec. 20, while the Musketeers face UConn on Dec. 18.