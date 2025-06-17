The FIFA Club World Cup is here, but do the teams care?

DORTMUND, Germany — For the first time ever, the FIFA Club World Cup is taking place in the U.S. This year, the tournament has expanded from seven to 32 teams — some of which are playing right here at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

While top clubs playing games in the U.S. is not a new concept, the teams usually compete in "friendly matches." They don’t typically play their top players, and if they do, the players don’t compete at their full capacity because the games don’t mean anything.

The FIFA Club World Cup is different, according to the German side Borussia Dortmund, which is playing in Cincinnati Saturday, June 21.

"To be really honest, it is completely different than a friendly or marketing tool," Borussia Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer said. "If you see how we prepare our team and our whole club for this tournament, it is like Champions League for us."

"It’s a different level if you play such a cup. At the end, it’s a trophy to win. It’s money to earn. It’s a worldwide presence for the club for the players. We worked hard to be part of it," said Sebastian Kehl, Borussia Dortmund's sporting director and a former midfielder for the club.

Besides a trophy, there is a big cash prize. The money is dependent on what region of the world the team is from. A European team like Borussia Dortmund could take home between $130 million and $155 million.

"We know it’s going to be a big opportunity. We know that it’s going to be the best teams there. The type of games you want to be playing against the best teams. Hopefully, we will put on good performances," midfielder Felix Nmecha said.

Being able to play against different competition from around the world is something a lot of the players said they were looking forward to.

"I’m looking forward to playing against some non-European teams," defender Daniel Svensson said. "But also, just going to the U.S., there is going to be a lot of people there."

Cramer noted playing in front of a big U.S. crowd is always good, but said the club simply loves the competition.

“It has more value than just the sports trophy. It is an important asset to gain more people in the U.S. Of course, there is some money in the pot, which is thrilling and excites us as well. But from a pure sports perspective, if you are qualified for a tournament like this, you are happy to be there, you love to play the games, and you want to stay as long as possible in the games," Cramer said.

