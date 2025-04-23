'Stacking good days' | Miami RedHawks conclude spring practice Saturday

OXFORD, Ohio — The Miami University football team will conclude its spring practice Saturday as the RedHawks participate in the annual Spring Showcase at the Dauch Indoor Sports Center.

With four months until the season opener at Wisconsin, there is a new-look offense with the replacement of 11 starters. The defense returns just four starters.

And yet, there is plenty of potential for a team which won the 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl and the 2023 Mid-American Conference championship. The RedHawks have earned 20 wins over a two-year span.

Last season, Chuck Martin became the winningest head coach in Miami history and has led the RedHawks to a 49-19 MAC record since 2016, which is best in the conference.

“I just want to see clean football,” Miami University defensive coordinator Bill Brechin said of Saturday’s open practice. “I want to see both sides of the ball compete. If we can eliminate mental mistakes – which again we have a long way to go to get to that point – we have a chance to be really good in 2025 here at Miami.”

The offense will be led by senior quarterback Dequan Finn, who is starting his seventh year in college football. Finn played at Toledo from 2019 to 2023 and was at Baylor in 2024.

Finn was Toledo’s starting quarterback in 2023 when Miami defeated the Rockets in the MAC championship game.

“For me, I’m glad I have him now on our team,” Brechin said. “I can remember back in 2023 when we played him in the MAC championship game how many times we had our hands on him in pressures and base downs – how many times we had the opportunity to get a sack and let it slip away. Again, not a lack of trying, not a lack of talent – just Dequan Finn made a ton of plays. Has the ability with his arm, has the ability with his legs and that just creates a different aspect for you on defense that you have to be ready for every game.”

Finn, 24, said he enjoys the rapport he’s developed with his teammates since January.

“We’re still putting the paint on the canvas right now – still trying to sculpt it out, make it perfect,” Finn said. “When the fall time comes around that’s going to be a different story for us. Right now, it’s good. We just keep stacking good days.”

Finn’s athleticism will be a key asset for the Miami offense.

“He creates a different element on offense in terms of not only quarterback runs and things like that but when you’re in coverage and there’s nobody open and you feel like you do a good job on defense and that dude takes off, you’re like, ‘That’s scary’” Brechin said.

Defensively, Miami will be led by several players. Brechin likes how the interior of the defensive line is competing this spring.

Redshirt senior safety Silas Walters, a Lakota West graduate, and redshirt senior linebacker Corban Hondru are among the leaders.

“Silas is our guy on defense,” Brechin said. “Him and Corban Hondru are two that are trying to take over the role that (former Miami linebacker Matt) Salopek had in our defense the last couple years. We relied highly on Salopek to run our defense, get us in the appropriate checks and kind of manage of the pre-snap, post-snap things that would happen. And both Silas and Hondru have taken that role and have come in and have met extra and really taken a big step forward in that.”

Miami participates in Saturday’s open practice starting at 11:30 a.m.

The day also includes the athletic department's annual equipment sale, featuring a variety of Miami apparel, equipment and shoes for purchase. The sale will open at 7:30 a.m.

A fan fest starts at 10 a.m. and concessions will be available. Admission and parking for the showcase are free.